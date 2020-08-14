TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nigerians bash young lady who tried to break the internet with…

Abuja Cab driver brings out his manhood, begins to jerk off…

Man plans with prostitute to disgrace him over unpaid sex to…

“I want to be together with Laycon”- Erica confesses…

#BBNaija: Kiddwaya sets social media on frenzy as he makes a…

#BBNaija: Prince breaks down as he asks his elder brother for…

#BBNaija: Kiddwaya discloses what he will do if Erica finally…

#BBNaija: Nengi and Ozo express their desire to use one of the…

Titans hail their queen, Ex-BBNaija disqualified housemate, Tacha…

Davido’s fiancée Chioma signs new ambassador deal (Photos)

Entertainment
By Habeeb Bello
chioma

DMW boss, Davido’s fiancée and mother of his first son, Ifeanyi, is now the new ambassador for Payporte.

chioma

Chioma who just like Davido has been staying away from social media, signed the deal today with her manager, music executive, Ubi Franklin, and CEO of Payporte, Eyo Bassey.

READ ALSO

Daddy and Mommy duties: Chioma and Davido spend quality time…

Davido’s brother, Wale Adeleke confirms that all is well…

Sharing the good news, Ubi Franklin wrote;

Chioma to me few months ago – “Ubi I want to make xxx amount before December” Me to Chioma “say no more” 😂😂😂😂💰💰💰💰

Chioma wrote on her page;

I’m looking forward to a very exciting Partnership with @payporte as their Official Brand Ambassador. In fact I’m already having an amazing experience.
Thank you to The MD/CEO @payporte Mr Eyo Bassey @officialeyobassey
Thank you to my Manager @ubifranklintriplemg

More photos below…

chioma-payporte-deal chioma-payporte-deal

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nigerians bash young lady who tried to break the internet with photos of her…

Abuja Cab driver brings out his manhood, begins to jerk off beside a distressed…

Man plans with prostitute to disgrace him over unpaid sex to propose to his…

“I want to be together with Laycon”- Erica confesses to missing…

#BBNaija: Kiddwaya sets social media on frenzy as he makes a shout-out to DJ…

#BBNaija: Prince breaks down as he asks his elder brother for forgiveness

#BBNaija: Kiddwaya discloses what he will do if Erica finally ends up dating…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

Surprised DJ Cuppy shares the text her ex-boyfriend that dumped her recently…

Davido’s fiancée Chioma signs new ambassador deal (Photos)

Kiddwaya blushes as Erica rubs her lips on his nipples (Video)

Jealous Girlfriend intentionally burn down lovers car for cheating on her…

BBNaija: Nigerian Lady slams Dorathy, says why Ozo can never date her

“She paused her age for a while” – Nigerians react to photo of 15-year-old Nengi…

President Buhari’s daughter and First class graduate, Hanan set to wed Raji…

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply