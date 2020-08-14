Davido’s fiancée Chioma signs new ambassador deal (Photos)

DMW boss, Davido’s fiancée and mother of his first son, Ifeanyi, is now the new ambassador for Payporte.

Chioma who just like Davido has been staying away from social media, signed the deal today with her manager, music executive, Ubi Franklin, and CEO of Payporte, Eyo Bassey.

Sharing the good news, Ubi Franklin wrote;

“Chioma to me few months ago – “Ubi I want to make xxx amount before December” Me to Chioma “say no more” 😂😂😂😂💰💰💰💰 Chioma wrote on her page; “I’m looking forward to a very exciting Partnership with @payporte as their Official Brand Ambassador. In fact I’m already having an amazing experience.

Thank you to The MD/CEO @payporte Mr Eyo Bassey @officialeyobassey

Thank you to my Manager @ubifranklintriplemg”

More photos below…