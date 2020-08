Drama As Man Lies On The Floor To Propose To His Girlfriend But She Turns Him Down (Video)

It looks like the rate of public proposal is on the increase lately, so also is the rejection.

Well, according to a video that has gone viral on social media, a Nigeria man was seen on the floor while proposing to his Girlfriend by the roadside but she turns him down.

The man was seen following her about while onlookers urged her to accept the proposals.

Watch video below