TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

#BBNaija: Internet on fire as Lady shares photo of Nengi’s…

See fans’ reactions as Somadina, Regina…

#BBNaija: Nigerians question Kiddwaya’s true motive as…

#BBnaija: Pregnancy scare? Vee tells Neo to be scared as she…

#BBNaija: Kaisha speaks on her father’s…

BIG BROTHER REVEALED: Meet the man behind the voice you hear on…

#BBNaija: Laycon freestyles for his crush, Erica,…

#BBNaija: “Ozo is not my type, he was the one always in my…

Throwback to the viral video of BBNaija Lucy trying to return the…

Drama as Nigerian lady calls out childhood friend for allegedly sleeping with her dad

Social Media drama
By OluA

Drama unfolded on Twitter on Thursday after a lady identified as Sandra took to the app to call out her friend, Mide on social media for allegedly sleeping with her father.

Sandra also shared screenshots of the Whatsapp conversations her friend Mide had with her father and this has gone viral on the platform.

Sandra disclose that she has spoken to her friend to leave her father alone, but Mide turned a deaf ear.

READ ALSO

How can you confidently spend from money that is not yours?…

Man gets the shocking news of his life after the Embassy…

Sandra tweeted:

“I have decided to keep quiet for too long because of my family’s reputation but I can no longer hold it again. This thing has been going on for long and I’ve begged Mide, insulted her and even talked woman to woman with her because she is my friend but she has refused to leave my Father, one of your twitter and Instagram favourite has been sleeping with my Father and I don’t care about my reputation again. I’m going to expose her with receipts if she doesn’t apologize and leave my Father.

A girl I call my childhood friend wants to break my family but I can never allow it happen. I happened to read a message she sent to my Father, I was shocked, it triggered me to go through my Dads whatsapp and I found out they have been dating. I can’t keep quite again.”

See  their Whatsapp chats below

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

#BBNaija: Internet on fire as Lady shares photo of Nengi’s alleged boyfriend…

See fans’ reactions as Somadina, Regina Daniels’ex-boyfriend reminds her…

#BBNaija: Nigerians question Kiddwaya’s true motive as video of Kiddwaya…

#BBnaija: Pregnancy scare? Vee tells Neo to be scared as she complains about…

#BBNaija: Kaisha speaks on her father’s ‘Billionaire’ status…

BIG BROTHER REVEALED: Meet the man behind the voice you hear on #BBNaija (VIDEO)

#BBNaija: Laycon freestyles for his crush, Erica, Kiddwaya’s reaction was…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Video of Ozo secretly touching Nengi under the duvet and allegedly…

I’m chasing my dreams already – Naira Marley

BBNaija: Kiddwaya reveals who the biggest liar in the house is

#BBnaija: Laycon, Erica & Nengi are the most Google searched housemates

#BBnaija: Pregnancy scare? Vee tells Neo to be scared as she complains about…

Drama as Nigerian lady calls out childhood friend for allegedly sleeping with…

BIG BROTHER REVEALED: Meet the man behind the voice you hear on #BBNaija (VIDEO)

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply