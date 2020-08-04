I’m expecting a child with Rihanna – Don Jazzy says as he shares photoshopped picture of him and the singer

Popular Nigerian music executive, Don Jazzy has revealed that he’s expecting his first child with American singer and songwriter, Rihanna.

Don Jazzy who has always been questioned about his relationship gave fans the shocking news when he shared an hilarious photoshopped picture of himself and the talented singer on social media.

This has got fans talking on social media as they just couldn’t believe their eyes on the prank Don Jazzy have decided to play on them.

See his post below:

Well, this is not the first time Don Jazzy will be professing his love for Riri but so far the American songster is yet to reciprocate in any way.