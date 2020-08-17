TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

#BBNaija: Erica and Kiddwaya caught performing…

#BBNaija: If It’s Kiddwaya You Want, Come And Take Him…

#BBNaija: Nengi confirms she had butt surgery, speaks on regret…

#BBNaija: Laycon Fans react to how he snubbed Erica when she…

“She should be disqualified like Tacha” – Fans react as Nengi…

“When you put your hand inside me, I felt like there was pepper…

#BBNaija: Watch moment Lucy blocked Neo from stopping Kaisha from…

Check out new photos of Chioma amidst pregnancy rumours

It’s Difficult For Rich Kids To Succeed – Kiddwaya’s Billionaire…

Kate Henshaw expresses outrage over a follower’s statement on COVID-19

Nollywood
By OluA
Kate Henshaw

Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw has come down hard on a follwer after claiming that she was paid to make people believe COVID-19 is real in Nigeria.

The actress took to Twitter to reveal that she took a Coronavirus test and it was uncomfortable.

She wrote: “Just took my Covid test. Mehn its uncomfortable make I no lie. I was already in tears cos this @NseIkpeEtim  told me it was painful. The lady was nice & gentle sha. Told me 2 take a deep breath while she stuck the swab stick deep inside my nose and take a deep breath.”

READ ALSO

Kate Henshaw reveals why she doesn’t do giveaways like…

Coronavirus: “As a celebrity what have you contributed” –…

A follower reacted to her tweet, claiming that Kate has been paid to spread Covid-19 fear.

Kate was angered by the follower’s insinuation so she blocked the person.

She then addressed it, writing: “Some1 now commented on my IG saying” all these celebrities that have been paid to say there is Covid, God will judge you ” If I land am better curse now shay they will say Kate has started again inside blogs. I just blocked the person and moved on. COVID IS REAL!!”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

#BBNaija: Erica and Kiddwaya caught performing “magic” under the…

#BBNaija: If It’s Kiddwaya You Want, Come And Take Him – Erica To…

#BBNaija: Nengi confirms she had butt surgery, speaks on regret (video)

#BBNaija: Laycon Fans react to how he snubbed Erica when she walked up to him in…

“She should be disqualified like Tacha” – Fans react as Nengi pushes Kaisha in a…

“When you put your hand inside me, I felt like there was pepper in your hand” –…

#BBNaija: Watch moment Lucy blocked Neo from stopping Kaisha from attacking…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Kate Henshaw expresses outrage over a follower’s statement on COVID-19

Many Nollywood stars have Corona Virus, go for test – Omotola Jalade

Nollywood Actress Regina Daniels Talks About What She does Outside her business

Wife chews off husband’s manhood after a fight in Imo

Nengi Reacts As Ozo Finally openly declared his love for her

“When you put your hand inside me, I felt like there was pepper in your hand” –…

Davido’s daughter Imade and Tiwa Savage’s son Jamil share friendship goals…

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply