Nigeria’s hope for an International Feature Film win at the 2024 Oscars was dashed as its entry failed to secure a spot among the shortlisted films.

Despite Nigeria’s Official Selection Committee (NOSC) nominating the Sundance Festival award-winning film, “Mami Wata,” as its entry for the 96th Academy Awards’ International Feature Film category, the movie did not make the final cut.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences released a list of 15 shortlisted films from various countries, including “The Monk and the Gun” from Bhutan, “Amerikatsi” from Armenia, and entries from countries like Denmark, France, Germany, Iceland, Japan, Italy, Mexico, and others.

The 96th Oscars are scheduled to be broadcast live from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation, Hollywood, on Sunday, March 10, 2024, reaching over 200 territories worldwide.