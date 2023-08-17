Nollywood actress, Doris Ifeka, has revealed how she maneuvered her way out of being exploited by a filmmaker during the early days of her acting career.

The screen diva said that a filmmaker, whose identity she chose not to disclose, wanted to work together but he insisted on her paying him first before giving her the role.

Ifeka said she told him plainly that she did not have any money at the time and though he pressed harder, she maintained her stance, stressing that if he would not select her simply because of the money then she was fine with that.

According to the pretty actress, her insistence forced the producer to change his mind and he later called her to take up the role without asking her to pay.

She stated this during an interview while arguing that though intimacy between actresses and filmmakers is not prohibited, it should be consensual, not forced.

In her words; “As an actress, it is almost certain that one would experience sexual harassment, because some producers would want to sleep with one before giving one any jobs. So, yes, I have experienced it.