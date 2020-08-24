LAUTECH student allegedly runs mad in Ado-Ekiti (Video)

A female student of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) allegedly ran mad after jumping off a bike in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti state.
In a video that is slowly becoming viral, a crowd is gathered around the lady and she is seen giving unintelligible responses to the questions from people gathered around her.
She mentioned in a dramatic way that she is from Ogbomoso and currently a student of LAUTECH.
The lady seemed disoriented as she was looking around like she was looking for something or someone.
At one point, she went and knelt before a man who grabbed her head, as though he wanted to cast out a demon.
The lady also mentioned something about being raped.
There are speculations that the lady was under the influence of drugs, not mentally unstable.
