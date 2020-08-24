LAUTECH student allegedly runs mad in Ado-Ekiti (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


News
By Habeeb Bello
lautech-student-runs-mad

A female student of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) allegedly ran mad after jumping off a bike in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti state.

lautech-student-runs-mad

In a video that is slowly becoming viral, a crowd is gathered around the lady and she is seen giving unintelligible responses to the questions from people gathered around her.

She mentioned in a dramatic way that she is from Ogbomoso and currently a student of LAUTECH.

The lady seemed disoriented as she was looking around like she was looking for something or someone.

At one point, she went and knelt before a man who grabbed her head, as though he wanted to cast out a demon.

The lady also mentioned something about being raped.

There are speculations that the lady was under the influence of drugs, not mentally unstable.

See the video below,

 

 

