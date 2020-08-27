TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Policeman who was brutally beaten up by soldiers for driving…

#BBNaija: Kiddwaya’s mum goes emotional as she heaps praise…

#BBNaija: Check out Erica’s facial expression as Nengi sits…

#BBNaija: Erica slams Lucy over performance with Kiddwaya

Eniola Badmus embarks on weight loss journey, lifts heavy tyre…

#BBnaija: Kiddwaya is the only person that matches my energy –…

Man goes gaga after finding out that the lady he brought home at…

BBNaija’s Mike Edwards Welcomes First Child With Wife, Perri…

Cardi B shares naked photo of the U.S First Lady, Melania Trump,…

Mompha regains his freedom, drops N5m suit against EFCC

News
By OluA
mompha-efcc

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC on Wednesday, August 26, released internet celebrity, Ismaila Mustapha alias Mompha, barely two weeks after he was re-arrested by the anti-graft agency in Lagos.

Recall that TheInfong had earlier  reported Mompha’s re-arrest on Friday, August 14 when he went to the EFCC office in Ikoyi, Lagos to reclaim his five wristwatches, one Apple Air pod, one iPhone 8 mobile phone and one pair of sunglasses, seized by the EFCC operatives last October.

Following an application by his lawyer, Gboyega Oyewole (SAN), Justice Mohammed Liman had on July 24 ordered the EFCC to release the items to Mompha.

READ ALSO

Mompha Sues EFCC For N5m Over Fresh Arrest

EFCC rearrests Mompha over fresh charges

Mompha had gone to the EFCC to pick up his item and had barely left the EFCC premises when the operatives accosted him and took him into custody. EFCC spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, said Mompha’s re-arrest was connected to a fresh set of cyber fraud charges.

Confirming his release, his lawyer, Gboyega Oyewole (SAN), said Mompha has also withdrawn the N5 million fundamental rights suit he filed against the EFCC to challenge his re-arrest.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Policeman who was brutally beaten up by soldiers for driving against traffic,…

#BBNaija: Kiddwaya’s mum goes emotional as she heaps praise on her son…

#BBNaija: Check out Erica’s facial expression as Nengi sits comfortably on…

#BBNaija: Erica slams Lucy over performance with Kiddwaya

Eniola Badmus embarks on weight loss journey, lifts heavy tyre (Video)

#BBnaija: Kiddwaya is the only person that matches my energy – Nengi to Ozo

Man goes gaga after finding out that the lady he brought home at night is…

1 of 10

LATEST UPDATES

BBNaija: Photos of Erica’s father that she found through socialmedia, surfaces…

#BBNaija: Kiddwaya discloses plans he has for Laycon outside the house

BBNaija: Erica reveals Kiddwaya is just 1/10 and not a full package, states why…

BBNaija: Fans react to video of Nengi ‘checking out’ Ozo while he…

Government official caught ‘banging’ his secretary after mistakenly…

Mercy Johnson-Okojie and husband peng special message as they celebrate their…

Meet Regina Daniels’ hot brothers who are “slaying hard” on Social…

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply