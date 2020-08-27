Mompha regains his freedom, drops N5m suit against EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC on Wednesday, August 26, released internet celebrity, Ismaila Mustapha alias Mompha, barely two weeks after he was re-arrested by the anti-graft agency in Lagos.

Recall that TheInfong had earlier reported Mompha’s re-arrest on Friday, August 14 when he went to the EFCC office in Ikoyi, Lagos to reclaim his five wristwatches, one Apple Air pod, one iPhone 8 mobile phone and one pair of sunglasses, seized by the EFCC operatives last October.

Following an application by his lawyer, Gboyega Oyewole (SAN), Justice Mohammed Liman had on July 24 ordered the EFCC to release the items to Mompha.

Mompha had gone to the EFCC to pick up his item and had barely left the EFCC premises when the operatives accosted him and took him into custody. EFCC spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, said Mompha’s re-arrest was connected to a fresh set of cyber fraud charges.

Confirming his release, his lawyer, Gboyega Oyewole (SAN), said Mompha has also withdrawn the N5 million fundamental rights suit he filed against the EFCC to challenge his re-arrest.