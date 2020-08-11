My prophecies makes Nigeria go gaga – Mbaka

Fr. Ejike Mbaka, the Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministries in Enugu, has said that the country goes ‘gaga’ anytime he declares prophecies.

During the first Sunday physical service of his church after about five months of closure due to lockdown occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic, Mbaka made it known that his revelations make Nigeria go gaga.

The Ministry had suspended all its physical programs in March 2020 following the directive of the federal and state governments that all public places be shut to curb the community spread of the virus.

But following the lifting of the ban on worship centers, Mbaka, on Sunday, resumed physical services at his Adoration Arena in Enugu.

Speaking during the service in a homily themed, “Save Me, Lord,” Mbaka warned detractors to desist from planning evil against him and his ministry to avoid incurring divine wrath.

He said,