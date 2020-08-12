Nigerian blogger, Makinde Azeez dedicates newborn baby and his multimillion Naira mansion

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


News
By Habeeb Bello
azeez makinde

Pro Nigerian blogger,  and the founder of Nigeria’s biggest music and entertainment website, Makinde Azeez recently welcomed a newborn baby with his wife and also dedicated his multi-million Naira mansion.

The hardworking blogger, took to his social media page hours ago to share the good news with his followers who have since stormed the comment section of his post, to shower him with congratulatory messages.

Sharing a photo of himself with his wife and their newborn baby, the blogger wrote,

azeez-makinde

Which of God’s blessings can I hide? I’m blessed beyond measures 🙏🙏

Child’s naming and House Dedication today!

In another photo, he shared the frontal view of his new mansion and thanked God for the blessings in his life… He wrote simply I thank you Allah 🙏

See photo below,

azeez makinde's mansion

 

