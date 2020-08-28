Nigerian lady praises herself for taking her boo out and spending “close to 7k”, encourages other ladies to “break her record”

A Nigerian lady has taken to her social media page to laud herself after she took her boo out and footed the bills — a move she’s so proud of she asks other ladies to follow in her footsteps.

Onuh Chisom Maryjane took to her page on Facebook recently to share photos of herself and her beau whom she took out on a date and paid the “almost 7k” bill, which was much to the surprise of the gentleman.

Chisom prides herself as the front runner of ladies who foot the bills when they take their men out. Revealing how proud she is of herself, Chisom asked her fellow ladies to break her record and be a part of the #teampaythebills.

Sharing photos of the outing she had with her beau, Chisom wrote,