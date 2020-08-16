Nigerian man seen eating ‘fufu and water’got helped by a Good Samaritan who took him to a nice restaurant for a decent meal. (video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


News
By Habeeb Bello
fufu-man

Philanthropist, Kokun recently spotted a Nigerian man eating Fufu and water on the streets of Lagos.

fufu-water

Sharing the video of the man eating FUFU and WATER, Kokun wrote:

“Sometimes Life is not Fair! My heart Bleed with different individuals I met on my visitation today! I was shocked to see this man eating Fufu with water and he said I don’t have hope or help and I am very hungry!”

“Let’s Do more than talk and We will all be judged by “I was hungry, and you gave me something to eat, I was naked and you clothed me. I was homeless, and you took me!”

“My People, let’s not merely say that we love each other; let us show the truth by our actions!”

Moments later, Kokun took the man to a nice restaurant to have a proper meal. Giving an update, he wrote;

“No one deserve to sleep or Wake up with an empty Stomach! A man can’t not concentrate with in his job with an empty stomach! Food is Essential for Everyone! God bless mr victor as he start another Good chapter of his Life!”

Not just that, Kokun later blessed him with N350,000 to get a house and to start a business;

“A good news for him! I went back to meet Victor this morning and when I saw him, he was reading a devotional book! He thank me for yesterday and he said I ate well last night!”

“Today I surprised him with 350,000 Naira to get a house of 100k and use 250,000 Naira for business and he was totally Amazed and happy!!”

“Let’s Do more than talk and We will all be judged by “I was hungry, and you gave me something to eat, I was naked and you clothed me. I was homeless, and you took me!”

“My People, let’s not merely say that we love each other; let us show the truth by our actions!”

 

