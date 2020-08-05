Olamide forced to take down new “Wonma” music video as Nigerians drag him for portraying nurses as ‘sexual objects’ (video)

Nigerian Popular rapper and label boss, Olamide, was recently dragged on social media over the music video he shot for one of his hit track – Wonma.

In the video, some nurses are seen engaging in x-rated activities while on duty and this elicited the wide range of criticisms from social media users.

A twitter user known as lakeside wrote ;

8hours shift, 12hours overnight shift onward, on duty at least 5days in a week, Caring and looking after the welfare of people that don’t know u or gives a damn about you, and still receiving a shitty pay at the end of the month, and this is deserved? #nursesarenotsexualobjects

Following the heavy criticism he faces, Olamide proceeded to take the video down.

Reacting to this, another twitter user wrote ;

I like how the Nurses raged over Olamide’s video sexualizing nurses. In 24hours, the video has been taken down. That’s seriousness and unity. If a profession is poorly portrayed by an entertainer, the sensible thing to do is to speak in one voice

Nursing world Nigeria, a site that connects Nigerian nurses, also released a statement on the issue ;

Thanks to everyone who took the time to report and request that the video by @Olamide posted on Instagram be taken down. While we acknowledge the fact that @Olamide has brought the sounds and beats of Nigeria and Africa to the world at large, the fact still remains that

@Olamide recent music video misrepresents and totally disrespects the Nursing profession and healthcare providers. With a video WONMA depicting nurses as sextoys and sex objects to over 3.4M and 6.9M followers on @Twitter, @AppleMusic and @instagram. It was heartbreaking, to say the least. To those who also made the calls and desired to remain unnamed, we also appreciate you. To everyone who used the hashtag: #NursesAreNotSexualObjects we also say thank you The video has now been removed Nurses Are No Sexual Objects

This won’t be the first time Nigerian music artiste, Olamide would be outed on social media over his music. The singer is known to drive controversy with his music from time to time, it should be recalled that when he released “Science student” in 2019, he was lambasted for promoting drug abuse. He, however, went on to release a music video to counter the claims and give the impression that his music was misunderstood.