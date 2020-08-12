TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Ondo displays Amotekun Ceremonial Uniform as Akeredolu attends POP (Photo)

News
By OluA
According to the reports, the South Western Nigeria Security Corps (Amotekun) has taken a big leap in Ondo, as the state became the first to display the ceremonial uniform.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu attended the passing out parade of the first set of Amotekun corps in the Ondo State capital, Akure yesterday.

Ondo is the first State to display South Western Nigeria Security Corps (Amotekun ) ceremonial uniform as Governor @RotimiAkeredolu attends “passing out parade in the Ondo State capital Akure.

See more photos:

