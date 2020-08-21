“Please help me get out of this marriage, I am dying” – Pastor’s wife cries out for help (Video)

A pastor’s wife has cried out on social media, soliciting for help from Nigerians to protect her against an abusive husband.

According to the lady identified as Blessing, her husband constantly beats her up in front of his kids and sometimes locks her out of the house.

She said he stopped her from working at any organization but still refuses to give her money to feed and take care of herself.

She also added that she intends to leave the marriage, but he is insisting that if she leaves, he won’t release any money at all for the upkeep of his children.

She pleaded with Nigerians to save her from the hands of her husband, and help her leave the marriage in one piece.