Police arrests man who allegedly stole an iPhone 11 from a passenger in a tricycle

News
By Habeeb Bello
The Lagos State Police have arrested a man who allegedly stole an iPhone 11 from a passenger in a keke napep.

The police said the theft occurred two weeks ago but they caught the alleged thief this afternoon, August 7, in Ipaja after the victim saw the suspect, recognized him, and started screaming.

Police officers on patrol were alerted and they chased after the alleged iPhone 11 thief and eventually caught him.

The police also alleged that the man offered them a bribe to free him after he was caught.

He has been taken to the Ipaja police station for further investigation.

