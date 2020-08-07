TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

#BBNaija: Men rush to me, I don’t snatch them – Nengi…

#BBNaija: “Shut up your mouth”- Ozo clashes with…

I saw many dead bodies – Injured Nigerian survivor in Beirut…

“All the promises na fake, my father still dey drive okada” –…

BBNaija 2020: Ozo fires at Nengi, made it clear he is not…

“Nothing shall die in your hands” – Rachel Oniga…

BBNaija 2020: Evicted housemate, Ka3na finally opens up on what…

Girl whose father refused to send her to school has successfully…

Lady rejects her boyfriend’s marriage proposal, insists he…

Porn star, Kingtblakhoc explains why he is always looking dirty and unkempt

Social Media drama
By Habeeb Bello
0

Popular Nigerian porn star, Tobiloba Isaac Jolaoso popularly known as Kingtblakhoc has explained why he is always looking dirty and unkempt.

Kingtblakhoc

This all happened after one his follower dragged the porn star, for not always looking nice despite the money and fame he has.

The follower wrote;

AV been a fan way before peace olayemi set,I just want to let you know there is nothing healthy about looking haggard and unkept…you have raised many superstars and it cost nothing to look good..

Kingtblakhoc

However reacting to the comment, Kingtblakhoc disclosed that he has Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), a mental health disorder that can cause above-normal levels of hyperactive and impulsive behaviors.

Replying the follower, he wrote;

Check Albert Einstein. And so many people that have ADHD LIKE ME- WHAT I think is more than buying clothes and grooming myself for you to be happy. Fuck off. Am listening to song now see you later.

See their exchange below;

screenshot

 

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply