Porn star, Kingtblakhoc explains why he is always looking dirty and unkempt

Popular Nigerian porn star, Tobiloba Isaac Jolaoso popularly known as Kingtblakhoc has explained why he is always looking dirty and unkempt.

This all happened after one his follower dragged the porn star, for not always looking nice despite the money and fame he has.

The follower wrote;

AV been a fan way before peace olayemi set,I just want to let you know there is nothing healthy about looking haggard and unkept…you have raised many superstars and it cost nothing to look good..

However reacting to the comment, Kingtblakhoc disclosed that he has Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), a mental health disorder that can cause above-normal levels of hyperactive and impulsive behaviors.

Replying the follower, he wrote;

Check Albert Einstein. And so many people that have ADHD LIKE ME- WHAT I think is more than buying clothes and grooming myself for you to be happy. Fuck off. Am listening to song now see you later.

See their exchange below;