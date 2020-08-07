TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Regina Daniels and her husband, Ned Nwoko finally reveal their baby son’s face (Photos/Video)

Entertainment
By Habeeb Bello
regina-baby-face-daniels
Young Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, and her business billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko have finally shown their baby’s face Munir, to the world.

ned nwoko-regina-daniel-munir

In the most recent post on their YouTube channel, Our Circle – Episode 7, the couple show off their baby son’s face in the video post titled ‘Baby Reveal’, and further discussed on how the baby looks like.

See more photos below,

ned nwoko-regina-daniel-munir

ned nwoko-regina-daniel-munir ned nwoko-regina-daniel-munir ned nwoko-regina-daniel-munir munir

munir

The talented young actress and her husband held a private naming ceremony for their new baby boy, where he was christened as Munir Neji Ned Nwoko.

Taking to her Instagram page to share photos from the ceremony, Regina Daniels stated that welcoming her new baby has been an exciting experience for her.

“Newborns represent life, hope and the promise of love…Pure as an angel and as fresh as a blooming flower!,” she wrote.

