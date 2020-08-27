Slay Queen arrested for stealing iPhone 7 Plus (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


News
By Habeeb Bello
lady-steal-iphone-7

A video making the rounds on social media has captured the moment a beautiful lady was disgraced and arrested after she allegedly stole an iPhone7 Plus from a shop.

In the video, the lady could be seen rocking a black top with a green trouser as she was being led out of the shop by a group of policemen, amidst chanting from eyewitnesses.

Lady steals iphone 7

Nigerians have however condemned the lady for stealing the phone from a shop, noting that she will end up using the phone to show off on Instagram, and make ladies who engage in legit businesses jealous.

Watch the video below;

