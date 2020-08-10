Tacha couldn’t hide her joy as she meets Grammy Award Nominee, Burna Boy for the first time (WATCH)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Habeeb Bello
Tacha-Burna
0

Former Big Brother Naija housemate and controversial socialite, Tacha recently was gifted with the opportunity of meeting one of her all-time favorite music stars, Burnaboy.

tacha

The reality tv star recently posted a series of photos on her Instagram page recently and one of the images captured her with self-acclaimed African Giant, Burna Boy.

burnaboy-tacha

The duo was spotted side by side as they were captured all smiles on camera. Sharing the post an excited Tacha noted that the Gbona crooner is her next best thing after her love for chocolate.

Watch the video below,

 

