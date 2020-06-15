Reality TV star, Natacha Akide, popularly known as Tacha has slammed trolls who said she paid for being the most popular BBNaija housemate The Net Honours class of 2020.

The controversial influencer who was disqualified from the show for violating the rules after a physical altercation with the winner, Mercy Eke, usurped all other popular faces in the house to The Net Honours class of 2020 list.

But trolls believed she paid her way and and the yardstick for measuring the award is fake.

Many believe she doesn’t deserve to be the most popular BBNaija housemate with Mercy being the winner of the show.

In reaction to the comments, Tacha made shared a video on her page to blast the haters

Watch what she said below:

The NET Honours is a people’s choice award that puts the spotlight on people, events, and moments that have shaped the year in review.

The awards are people and data-driven, as the nominees and winners for each category are sourced by analysing audience engagement and search trends on the Netng and sister platforms – Neusroom, 234Star, and Orin.

Tacha evidently became the most popular BBNaija housemate through the metrics listed above.



HOT NOW