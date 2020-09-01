TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Photos of teenage boy ‘going out’ with two sisters…

#BBNaija: Fans react as photos of Erica posing with ‘The…

Regina Daniels breaks down in tears as her stepdaughter calls her…

Mercy Johnson: ‘Husband snatcher’ turned celebrity wife of the…

Third strike? Kiddwaya flips his middle finger against viewers as…

#BBNaija: Erica clashes with Laycon over his claim that she tried…

#BBnaija: Dorathy is cunning and fake – Wathoni (Video)

Regina Daniels outshines her husband’s other wives as they…

#BBNaija: Tolanibaj, Wathony and Brighto evicted, see how viewers…

Abia State University student shares photos of what “dangerous rats” did in his room during lockdown

Social Media drama
By San
Abia State University student shares photos of what "dangerous rats" did in his room during lockdown

A student of Abia State University took to Facebook to share the shocking damages that rats unleashed on his room as a result of school closure for the past few months due to the lockdown.

Abia State University student shares photos of what "dangerous rats" did in his room during lockdown

The student identified Joseph Igwe on Facebook said he went to school to collect somethings that he needed and found out that found that rats had destroyed his books, chargers, Xbox pads, and his food stuff.

READ ALSO

Since I have been driving, female passengers are the worst…

Private video of Cameroonian couple goes viral on social…

Abia State University student shares photos of what "dangerous rats" did in his room during lockdown Abia State University student shares photos of what "dangerous rats" did in his room during lockdown

He shared photos showing the extent of damage done to his properties. He revealed that he killed 13 out of 15 rats found in his room and he shared photos of the dead rats.

See what he wrote below.

I went to school to collect somethings I needed from my Room and Behold.. RATS!!! Ate my books, my chargers, My Xbox pads

How was I supposed to know that Rats like Satchet Tomatoes and Satchet Milo?

I killed 13, 2 escaped sha

So All of you shouting That school should resume Next Year you people should get ready oh, Only 4 months and 15 rats already If school resumes Next year We’ll start selling Rat Meat

Please Absu Students try and  go check out for your things ooo

Abia State University student shares photos of what "dangerous rats" did in his room during lockdown

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Photos of teenage boy ‘going out’ with two sisters causes mixed…

#BBNaija: Fans react as photos of Erica posing with ‘The Queen of…

Regina Daniels breaks down in tears as her stepdaughter calls her…

Mercy Johnson: ‘Husband snatcher’ turned celebrity wife of the decade –…

Third strike? Kiddwaya flips his middle finger against viewers as Erica gives…

#BBNaija: Erica clashes with Laycon over his claim that she tried to kiss him…

#BBnaija: Dorathy is cunning and fake – Wathoni (Video)

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

Why my marriage plans did not work out – Rita Dominic opens up

#BBnaija: Stop talking to Erica – Vee issues warning to Neo

Abia State University student shares photos of what “dangerous rats”…

#BBNaija: I am going no where until the final day – Vee expresses…

The moment a masquerade was spotted asking a lady for her phone number (Video)

Leave Bobrisky For Now! Meet Calypso King, First Nigerian Man Who Wanted To…

Nigerians’ reactions to Tacha doing “mummy duties” as she…

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More