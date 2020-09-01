Abia State University student shares photos of what “dangerous rats” did in his room during lockdown

A student of Abia State University took to Facebook to share the shocking damages that rats unleashed on his room as a result of school closure for the past few months due to the lockdown.

The student identified Joseph Igwe on Facebook said he went to school to collect somethings that he needed and found out that found that rats had destroyed his books, chargers, Xbox pads, and his food stuff.

He shared photos showing the extent of damage done to his properties. He revealed that he killed 13 out of 15 rats found in his room and he shared photos of the dead rats.

See what he wrote below.

I went to school to collect somethings I needed from my Room and Behold.. RATS!!! Ate my books, my chargers, My Xbox pads

How was I supposed to know that Rats like Satchet Tomatoes and Satchet Milo?

I killed 13, 2 escaped sha

So All of you shouting That school should resume Next Year you people should get ready oh, Only 4 months and 15 rats already If school resumes Next year We’ll start selling Rat Meat

Please Absu Students try and go check out for your things ooo