BBnaija: Dorathy is cunning and fake – Wathoni (Video)

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

Recently evicted housemate, Wathoni has dropped a huge statement about Dorathy, who happens to be close to her during her stay in the house.

Wathoni in an interview with Betway, one of the sponsors of the show revealed that Dorathy is cunning and fake.

The two female housemates were both interested in BrightO, who has also been evicted from the show.

Wathoni revealed that she intended to shake some tables during her stay in the house but somehow she was unable to do so.

The mother of one also revealed that she would love to work with Tricky Tee after she show.

Wathoni spoke about Kiddwaya, who she revealed is in the house to catch fun.

