#BBNaija Fight: Dorathy becomes angry for the first time, blasts Lucy for walking out on their team (Video)

Big, busty, Big Brother Naija ‘lockdown’ housemate, Dorathy for the first time, lost her cool in the house and had a face-off with the controversial fellow housemate and troublemaker, Lucy, for walking out on their team.

Dorathy, Neo, Lucy, and the rest of the teammates were gathered, sorting things out ahead of Thursday night’s wager task.

However, Lucy felt her presence wasn’t needed at the table since her teammates refused to adopt some of her ideas in the wager task discussion and she walked out on them.

Dorathy was not happy with Lucy’s behavior and thus berated her in the presence of other housemates.

Watch the video below: