TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Photos of teenage boy ‘going out’ with two sisters…

#BBNaija: Fans react as photos of Erica posing with ‘The…

Regina Daniels breaks down in tears as her stepdaughter calls her…

Mercy Johnson: ‘Husband snatcher’ turned celebrity wife of the…

Third strike? Kiddwaya flips his middle finger against viewers as…

#BBNaija: Erica clashes with Laycon over his claim that she tried…

#BBnaija: Dorathy is cunning and fake – Wathoni (Video)

Regina Daniels outshines her husband’s other wives as they…

Happy birthday to my Gee – Tonto Dikeh celebrates Bobrisky…

#BBNaija Fight: Dorathy becomes angry for the first time, blasts Lucy for walking out on their team (Video)

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
Dorathy-Lucy

Big, busty, Big Brother Naija ‘lockdown’ housemate, Dorathy for the first time, lost her cool in the house and had a face-off with the controversial fellow housemate and troublemaker, Lucy, for walking out on their team.

Dorathy, Neo, Lucy, and the rest of the teammates were gathered, sorting things out ahead of Thursday night’s wager task.

However, Lucy felt her presence wasn’t needed at the table since her teammates refused to adopt some of her ideas in the wager task discussion and she walked out on them.

READ ALSO

#BBNaija: Drama as Dorathy calls out Lucy for always taking…

#BBnaija: Dorathy is cunning and fake – Wathoni…

Dorathy was not happy with Lucy’s behavior and thus berated her in the presence of other housemates.

Watch the video below:

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Photos of teenage boy ‘going out’ with two sisters causes mixed…

#BBNaija: Fans react as photos of Erica posing with ‘The Queen of…

Regina Daniels breaks down in tears as her stepdaughter calls her…

Mercy Johnson: ‘Husband snatcher’ turned celebrity wife of the decade –…

Third strike? Kiddwaya flips his middle finger against viewers as Erica gives…

#BBNaija: Erica clashes with Laycon over his claim that she tried to kiss him…

#BBnaija: Dorathy is cunning and fake – Wathoni (Video)

1 of 10

LATEST UPDATES

#BBNaija Fight: Dorathy becomes angry for the first time, blasts Lucy for…

Young photographer narrates how his Covid-19 status saved him from Oyo State…

34-year-old Pastor who rapes underage girls during deliverance arrested

Trending video: Nigerian Lady and her friends beat up their friend, for dating…

BBNaija: Actress Nkechi Blessing who was a strong supporter body shames and…

Media Personality, Betty Irabor recounts how she battled depression for 8 years

#BBNaija: Drama as Dorathy calls out Lucy for always taking things personal…

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More