BBNaija: I don’t hate Laycon but he lied – Erica insists (Video)

Erica has granted her first interview since she got disqualified from the BBNaija reality TV show.

In the interview shared, Erica apologized to everyone including her friend, Laycon for the harsh words she used on him and her actions during her rant on Sunday which breached house rules and earned her the disqualification.

The evicted housemate, Erica says she thinks Kiddwaya don’t feel the same way about her, but she doesn’t really care about that.

Recalls she was disqualified on Sunday evening after she received her third and final strike.

In her first interview after her disqualification, Erica talked about her time in the house, the things she enjoyed the most, her favourite moments etc.

See excerpts from her interview.