BBNaija: I don’t hate Laycon but he lied – Erica insists (Video)

Erica has granted her first interview since she got disqualified from the BBNaija reality TV show.
In the interview shared, Erica apologized to everyone including her friend, Laycon for the harsh words she used on him and her actions during her rant on Sunday which breached house rules and earned her the disqualification.
The evicted housemate, Erica says she thinks Kiddwaya don’t feel the same way about her, but she doesn’t really care about that.
Recalls she was disqualified on Sunday evening after she received her third and final strike.
In her first interview after her disqualification, Erica talked about her time in the house, the things she enjoyed the most, her favourite moments etc.
See excerpts from her interview.
“I’ve Apologised to the Housemates before leaving the house, and i will like to apologise to everybody who watched the show, to all my supporters, the fans, my family and friends, I am very sorry for my actions, and I’m very sorry for saying those horrible words to Laycon.
“Laycon, i don’t hate you, we have our disagreements, and to everybody i insulted, Prince, Dorathy, I’m very very sorry. I’m happy to be outside, I’m happy to see my love ones and my supporters.
“The lessons I’ve learnt from staying in the house is that i should be fine with being alone. I noticed that i wasn’t fine being alone, but now i know that i should be fine being alone, and being on my own.
“My favourite moments in the house, where the two times i won the head of house all the parties, i really like having fun.
“What drew me to Kiddwaya is the fact that, i feel like we kind of have some similarities, we’re both carefree, we’re both crazy, we’re kind of complete babies too, and our conversations flowed very naturally, we were very cool. I don’t think kiddwaya feels the same way about me, but i don’t really care about that. I think kiddwaya played a role in my getting strikes, but i think, it’s still my responsibility and i feel like i also played a role in him getting strikes too.
“What went wrong with my relationship with Laycon? I think it was when he started telling people that i tried to kiss him. To my knowledge it only happened once, and i was intoxicated, he knew that if not she the alcohol that won’t have happened in the first place. I was surprised when i found out that he said i tried to kiss him a couple of times. Once is not a couple of time, and he said he didn’t want to talk to me anymore, so I’m wandering why he kept telling people about me.”
