BBNaija: Kiddwaya discloses what happened when he shared the toilet with Nengi

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
kiddwaya-nengi-toilet

Recently evicted housemate, Kiddwaya has finally opened up on what transpired between him and Nengi when they shared the toilet.

Recall, Nengi and Kiddwaya were caught by Ozo and Neo after both of them used the bathroom immediately after a Saturday night party on August 30.

kiddwaya-

Ozo who seemed jealous about the incident confronted Nengi to know what she and Kiddwaya were doing in the toilet when he opened the door.

 

Nengi, however, stated that Kiddwaya was helping her to zip her dress

nengi4-2

She said,

“Kiddwaya was just helping to zip up my cloth. I can’t zip it alone, so I told him to help me.“If I was doing something bad I won’t be calm when you and Neo saw us.

Ozo, however, did not seem convinced by her explanation.

Kiddwaya speaking on the issue on Tuesday during his media tours said it was a coincidence meeting Nengi in the toilet.

Kiddwaya who maintained that Ozo was threatened by him said that Nengi only asked him to help zip her dress.

“It was just a coincidence meeting Nengi there, and she asked me to help her zip her cloth; that was it.”

Prince who was also evicted alongside Kiddwaya added that it was not a big deal because the guys always help ladies to zip their dresses most times.

 

