#BBNaija: Laycon becomes HoH for the final week

After a long wait, BBNaija most loved housemate, Laycon has finally become Head of House barely a few days to the end of the show.

Recall that Laycon had previously lamented on his inability to win the HoH arena game in the past as his closest way of getting to the HoH lounge was when evicted housemate, Tricky Tee appointed him as Deputy.

Well, Laycon has emerged as the Head of Head (HoH) for the final week of the show following Monday’s arena games.

The UNILAG graduate is a big favourite to win the N85m grand prize.

There are four other finalists left on the reality show.

They are Dorathy, Nengi, Neo and Vee.