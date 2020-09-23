TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

BBNaija: Ozo finally explains why Nengi avoided his kiss after…

#BBNaija: ‘You are not like Ozo’ – Nengi says…

#BBNaija: Watch the emotional moment Ozo reunited with his mother…

Is she spending out of her donations already? – The outfit…

Nollywood Actress, Queen Nwokoye’s comment on Nengi and…

Family fun time; Femi Otedola shows off dancing skill with his…

#BBNaija: Laycon is the underated housemate – Tricky Tee…

#BBNaija: How Nengi responded when Laycon told her Don Jazzy…

#BBNaija: I made a mistake with Vee and it’s hurting me –…

#BBNaija: Laycon becomes HoH for the final week

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA
laycon

After a long wait, BBNaija most loved housemate, Laycon has finally become Head of House barely a few days to the end of the show.

Recall that Laycon had previously lamented on his inability to win the HoH arena game in the past as his closest way of getting to the HoH lounge was when evicted housemate, Tricky Tee appointed him as Deputy.

Well, Laycon has emerged as the Head of Head (HoH) for the final week of the show following Monday’s arena games.

READ ALSO

BBNaija 2020: Laycon, Dorathy and Vee Smile To Bank Again

‘No housemate sees Laycon as someone that can win the show’…

The UNILAG graduate is a big favourite to win the N85m grand prize.

There are four other finalists left on the reality show.

They are Dorathy, Nengi, Neo and Vee.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

BBNaija: Ozo finally explains why Nengi avoided his kiss after eviction (Video)

#BBNaija: ‘You are not like Ozo’ – Nengi says as she reveals…

#BBNaija: Watch the emotional moment Ozo reunited with his mother (Video)

Is she spending out of her donations already? – The outfit Erica rocked to…

Nollywood Actress, Queen Nwokoye’s comment on Nengi and Ozo’s…

Family fun time; Femi Otedola shows off dancing skill with his daughters (Video)

#BBNaija: Laycon is the underated housemate – Tricky Tee reveals

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

#BBNaija: Real or Staged; Tricky Tee spotted fighting a guy over N5,000 (Video)

#BBNaija: Laycon becomes HoH for the final week

Checkout Davido as he plays the drums during a church service in Asaba (Video)

BBNaija 2020: Laycon, Dorathy and Vee Smile To Bank Again

‘No housemate sees Laycon as someone that can win the show’ – evicted housemate,…

BBNaija: Laycon’s fan nabbed voting for him at Dorathy’s voting camp (video)

#BBNaija: “The only man I want to be like is my father” – Ozo fires back at…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More