#BBNaija: There is no hope for Ozo with Nengi as she says he is number ‘200 and something’ on her list

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA
nengi-ozo

Big Brother Naija Housemate, Nengi, has again warned fellow housemate Ozo not to expect that she will have a relationship with him in and outside the house.

Nengi said this to Ozo on Saturday night during a conversation with him while emphasizing that Ozo is “number 200 and something on the list” of men asking her out.

She said “You are number ‘200 and something’ on the list, I keep counts. Please don’t expect anything at all”.

She further advised Ozo to stop worrying about things that do not matter at all.

You would recall that Ozo, since the beginning of BBNaija Lockdown edition, has been seen chasing his love interest Nengi and seeking for a relationship despite being rejected severally.

1 of 6

