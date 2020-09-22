#BBNaija: Why I didn’t make too much noise about my acting career in the house – Erica Opens Up

Disqualified housemate BBNaija lockdown, Erica, says she didn’t dwell on her status as an established actress during her stay in the house.

Giving her reasons, the actress said she did that because she had yet to be at par with her mentors.

In a chat with CEO and publisher of Ovation magazine, Dele Momodu, a celebrity journalist, Erica detailed her life before BBNaija; her upbringing as an only child; and how her quest to break into the movie scene saw her study in the UK.

“People know me from BBNaija but I’m an actress. I’ve done movies. I’m a very ambitious person. I didn’t feel like I was a star because what I consider a star was like at the top level,” she said.

“Most of those I consider stars, I didn’t feel like I was up to their level. I didn’t feel the need to brag about anything because, if I’m bragging, what should those I look up to do?

“Of course I spoke about what I do and the fact that I’d done a number of movies. I spoke of my experience but I just didn’t make too much noise about it because I’m naturally humble.

“…I’m an only child and everyone already knows that. I was born in Lagos but stayed in Warri, Delta state, till I was four. I attended about four primary schools because we just kept moving.

“Then I attended command secondary school and VGS secondary school. And then I went to Covenant University, studied Business Administration, and graduated at 19.”

Back in the ‘Lockdown’ house, Erica had first broken the rules on whispering and misuse of the head of house (HoH) lounge.

She, thereafter, earned her third and disqualifying strike on three count charges of goading, threatening a housemate, and interfering with the production process after her verbal exchange with Laycon.

“During NYSC, I decided to follow my dreams. I always wanted to work in entertainment. While in university, I used to go for modeling, TV commercials,” Erica continued.

“My first commercial was in 2018 but my major job happened at around 2013/14. I started acting in 2015 and it was so difficult because there was the feeling that beauty pageant girls can’t act.