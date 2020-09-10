BBNaija: “Your head is bigger than your body” – Vee shades Dorathy

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

Big Brother Naija “lockdown” housemates engaged themselves in a rap battle on Tuesday night and during the battle, Dorathy and Vee threw shades at each other.

The brain behind the rap battle night was Kiddwaya. He started the rap battle with Laycon and gradually, other housemates joined them in the dissing game.

The activity was going smoothly until Dorathy used her rap to shade Vee that she doesn’t have edges on her hair. Vee in response body-shamed Dorathy.

She stated that Dorathy’s head tends to be bigger than her body. Vee went as far as saying she can fit in her fat toes into Dora’s wide gap teeth.

 

