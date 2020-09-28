TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Being a Bricklayer is better than studying Sociology – Reno Omokri explains

Social Media drama
By OluA
Reno Omokri

Popular political critic, Reno Omokri has said a bricklayer is more relevant than someone who studied sociology in the university.

 

The ex-presidential aide in a post via his Twitter page, shared his opinion on the relevance of sociologists in the year 2020.

He said the return on investment for sociology is minimal, adding that it is a waste of time studying such course for four years in the higher institution.

NDDC probe: Maybe Pondei was auditioning for BBNaija – Reno…

Women are naturally attracted to men who can provide for…

Omokri wrote: “What is the relevance of sociology in the year 2020? The Return on Investment for such a course is minimal. In profit and loss accounting, reading sociology for 4 years is purely a loss, in terms of time and money. A bricklayer is more relevant!”

Read his post:

