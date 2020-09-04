Buhari’s daughter, Hanan releases pre-wedding photos ahead of her wedding tomorrow

President Buhari’s youngest daughter, Hanan Buhari is set to get married to her beau, Turad Sha’aban, this weekend and their prewedding photos have now surfaced online.

The groom Mohammed Turad, is a special adviser to former Lagos State governor and current Minister of Works, Babatunde Fashola. He is the son of a former lawmaker, Alhaji Mahmud Sani Sha’aban, who represented Zaria in the House of Representatives from May 2003 to May 2007.

The wedding will take place inside the Aso Rock Presidential Villa. It has already been tagged as ‘The First Wedding’, being the first wedding to ever happen inside the Aso Villa.

See photos below:

Hanan Buhari made the news after the Department of State Services arrested a trader named Anthony Okolie for ‘using’ her phone number. A court in Asaba has ordered the Department of State Services to pay the sum of 10million in damages to a trader Anthony Okolie who was arrested and detained for 10 weeks for using a former SIM card of the President’s daughter, Hanan Buhari.