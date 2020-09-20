TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Cheating wife and lover flogged after being caught red-handed fornicating by her husband and his friends (video)

By Habeeb Bello
cheating wife

A cheating wife and her lover were subjected to beatings by her husband and his friends, after being caught pants down in a lodge.

In the viral video, the Zimbabwean lady who wasn’t given an opportunity to grab a cloth was dragged outside and flogged while trying to explain what went down.

cheating wife

At some point, the lady’s husband identified her lover as Munashe before kicking him. Those at the scene of the incident were heard telling the woman that she should have divorced her husband if she knew she was no longer into him, than resort to cheating.

 

Here is the video below;

 

