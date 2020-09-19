Fans go crazy, condemn Linda Ikeji after she unveiled the 40th birthday gifts she got for herself (photos)

Popular blogger and single mum of one, Linda Ikeji is 40 today and she has gifted herself 85 pairs of world’s most expensive designer shoes and 33 designer bags for her birthday!

From Versace to Sophia Webster, Gucci, to Louboutin, Louis Vuitton, Fendi, Jimmy Choo and other expensive designer shoe and bag brands, Linda Ikeji ensured she bought them all.

Read what she wrote below:

“OK, let’s do this! Hehe. Surrounded by my birthday present from myself to myself. I was going to buy 40 designer shoes to celebrate turning 40 and then I started shopping and couldn’t stop! Too many beautiful shoes to select from so I ended up buying 85 pairs… (80 in the pic, 5 on da way). And yes, I bought all of them at the same gaddam time!Who does that? ME, that’s who! I’m so grateful, so thankful, so happy! Happy birthday to me! P.S, These photos don’t do the shoes justice”

Of course, many have attacked and condemned her for the act. See some reactions:

One Queen Esther wrote “Ignorance. Why display this level of vanity in a country ravished by poverty? What sort of message does this send out?” One Regina Nnamdi wrote “Happy birthday dear. Ps: this is one very dumb thing to do. But na your money” One Megotti wrote “This is an obvious sign of depression…Vanity upon Vanity. Humanity pays better than Vanity my sister.”

Meanwhile in another post, Linda Ikeji wrote: