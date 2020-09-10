“I am human and bound to make mistakes”- Disqualified housemate, Erica Nlewedim officially tenders apology to Nigerians in a new video

Disqualified BBNaija housemate, Erica Nlewedim has officially tendered apology to Nigerians who are her fans for her misbehavior in the house claiming that she is just human.

In a video that has been making rounds on social media, the young actress is seen pleading with everyone to support her, adding that she is human and bound to make mistakes.

In her words,