TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

#BBNaija: “You’re long like Third Mainland Bridge but your…

#BBNaija: Winner of season 5 has been predetermined – Kiddwaya…

I’m not mad, i’m only recording a video -Lady screams as…

BBNaija: NenKidd underway as Kiddwaya flirts with Nengi in new…

If Nengi really wanted Kiddwaya, Erica doesn’t stand a chance…

Davido ‘falls’ face down during visit to Oniru (photos)

#BBNaija: Erica suffered hatred, got disqualified because of my…

One of Alaafin Oyo’s younger wives, Queen Ola allegedly…

“We have plans for you”- Dele Momodu sends message to…

“I am human and bound to make mistakes”- Disqualified housemate, Erica Nlewedim officially tenders apology to Nigerians in a new video

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
Erica-pleads

Disqualified BBNaija housemate, Erica Nlewedim has officially tendered apology to Nigerians who are her fans for her misbehavior in the house claiming that she is just human.

erica-photo-after-disqualification

In a video that has been making rounds on social media, the young actress is seen pleading with everyone to support her, adding that she is human and bound to make mistakes.

READ ALSO

BBNaija: Lucy talks on Erica’s disqualification

#BBNaija: If Nengi wanted Kiddwaya I don’t think Erica would…

In her words,

“Please all I ask for is support. You know I’m human and bound to make mistakes. If I make any mistake, please I’m begging you guys just support me.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

#BBNaija: “You’re long like Third Mainland Bridge but your manhood is…

#BBNaija: Winner of season 5 has been predetermined – Kiddwaya tells Ozo

I’m not mad, i’m only recording a video -Lady screams as Passersby grab her…

BBNaija: NenKidd underway as Kiddwaya flirts with Nengi in new video, Nengi…

If Nengi really wanted Kiddwaya, Erica doesn’t stand a chance – Lucy

Davido ‘falls’ face down during visit to Oniru (photos)

#BBNaija: Erica suffered hatred, got disqualified because of my son – Terry Waya

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

“I am human and bound to make mistakes”- Disqualified housemate,…

Nigerians react to viral video of a little boy telling his mother about…

Nollywood actress, Khayara defends herself after sharing her unclad photos on…

Stunning photos of a ‘thick’ young lady on her birthday spurs…

Moment Man reportedly runs mad, roams around the street after alighting from his…

Former BBNaija Housemate, Mike Edwards unveils his baby’s face in new…

#BBNaija: The moment Kaisha was seen dancing to ’23’ by Burna Boy…

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More