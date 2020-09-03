“I went for BBNaija to promote my brand but luckily, God blessed me with something better – Ka3na (Photo)

Former Big Brother Naija ‘lockdown’ housemate, Ka3na has made it known that her aim for going to the reality show is to promote her brand but luckily for her, she was blessed with something better, which is her friendship with another housemate, Lucy.

Ka3na got emotional and shared a quick write up on her instastory appreciating Lucy for standing up for her even in her absence.

Lucy and Ka3na developed a good friendship bond in the house but ka3na’s eviction clipped the relationship. Regardless, Lucy is still loyal to their friendship and she proved it as she forbade the housemates from mimicking her in a negative way in the wager task.

According to Lucy, Ka3na had her flaws but that shouldn’t be what she should be remembered for, she wonders what she (Lucy) will be remembered for should she be evicted.

Ka3na has now taken to social media to appreciate Lucy for standing up for her.

Her post read ;