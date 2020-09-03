TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Mercy Johnson: ‘Husband snatcher’ turned celebrity wife of the…

Magun: Lover glued to a soldier’s wife while they were…

Why my marriage plans did not work out – Rita Dominic opens…

Erica finally confirms Kiddwaya actually slept with her in the…

#BBNaija Fight: Dorathy becomes angry for the first time, blasts…

#BBNaija: I want you more than the N85 million grand prize…

#BBNaija: There’s so much favour around Laycon – Nengi

Erica and Kiddwaya’s relationship has no future –…

BBNaija: Actress Nkechi Blessing, a strong supporter of Laycon…

“I went for BBNaija to promote my brand but luckily, God blessed me with something better – Ka3na (Photo)

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
Ka3na

Former Big Brother Naija ‘lockdown’ housemate, Ka3na has made it known that her aim for going to the reality show is to promote her brand but luckily for her, she was blessed with something better, which is her friendship with another housemate, Lucy.

ka3na-vacation-bbn

Ka3na got emotional and shared a quick write up on her instastory appreciating Lucy for standing up for her even in her absence.

READ ALSO

Lucy in tears as she tells Dorathy why she walked out on the…

#BBNaija Fight: Dorathy becomes angry for the first time,…

Lucy and Ka3na developed a good friendship bond in the house but  ka3na’s eviction clipped the relationship. Regardless, Lucy is still loyal to their friendship and she proved it as she forbade the housemates from mimicking her in a negative way in the wager task.

lucy-1

According to Lucy, Ka3na had her flaws but that shouldn’t be what she should be remembered for, she wonders what she (Lucy) will be remembered for should she be evicted.

Ka3na has now taken to social media to appreciate Lucy for standing up for her.

Her post read ;

All my life I have had my big sister as my only friend, reason because I hate being judged and gossiped about!

I went for BBN with one intention of promoting my brand but I got lucky.

God blessed me with a true friend i can proudly and openly call my sister now.

Lucy, thank you for loving me right back.

ka3na-post
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Mercy Johnson: ‘Husband snatcher’ turned celebrity wife of the decade –…

Magun: Lover glued to a soldier’s wife while they were having…

Why my marriage plans did not work out – Rita Dominic opens up

Erica finally confirms Kiddwaya actually slept with her in the Head of House…

#BBNaija Fight: Dorathy becomes angry for the first time, blasts Lucy for…

#BBNaija: I want you more than the N85 million grand prize – Ozo tells…

#BBNaija: There’s so much favour around Laycon – Nengi

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

“If you condemn Erica, 600 years suffer for you” – Uti says why Erica should not…

“I went for BBNaija to promote my brand but luckily, God blessed me with…

Former BBNaija housemate, Khloe finally opens up on butt surgery allegations as…

“Erica is a useless HOH without Kiddwaya” – says Vee

Uche Maduagwu reveals what some actresses do to survive in post-COVID era

Nigerian couple welcome baby girl, 18 years after their first child (Photos)

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, his wife and two daughters test positive…

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More