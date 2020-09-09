TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By OluA

The Kardashian-Jenner family have announced that the family’s reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians is ending after 14 years on air.

The reality show will return for season 19 on Thursday, Sept. 17 followed by one last season (season 20) in 2021.

In an Instagram message posted on Tuesday, September 8, Kim wrote: “To our amazing fans – It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

“After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.

“Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who’ve spent countless hours documenting our lives.

“Our last season will air early next year in 2021.

“Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever.

“With Love and Gratitude, Kim.”

The other Kardashian-Jenner sisters also made the announcement via their respective Instagram handles and so did momager, Kris Jenner.

