Men from age 19 to 27 are liabilities, don’t date them” – Nigerian lady warns

A popular Nigerian lady identified as Dr Toolz on Twitter has taken to the platform to advise ladies to desist from dating men that are between the ages 19 to 27 as they are mostly liabilities.
According to Toolz, ladies should not date men who are less than 28-years-old because those type of men don’t know what they want in life and they are liabilities.
AVOID dating men between the age of 19-27.They r usually typical mama’s boy,stuck on their ex,cheat the most,entertain hoes,party non stop,have no plans & are only concerned about their PS4,mixtape & weed.They don’t know wat they want yet & will hurt u in the process, a liability.
