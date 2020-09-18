Missing 17-year-old girl found with 2 boys, lodged in hotel

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Social Media drama
By OluA

According to the reports from popular forum, Nairaland, which has gone viral, a Nigerian teenage girl who was reported missing has been found chilling in a hotel room with two boys.

According to Facebook user, who identifies as Annastecia Mary Lyon, the 17-year-old girl, Anyasodo Lemachi Genevieve left home for more than 3 days has been reportedly found inside a hotel with two boys.

It was gathered that the girl went missing after leaving her home on Thursday for part-time skill acquisition.

Lyon recounted how she was beaten and violated by the police who accused her of knowing where the young lady disappeared to.

She further added that her girls were also locked up by the police wrongly before the girl resurfaced after having a good time with some boys in a hotel.

See screenshot;

