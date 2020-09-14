TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Actor Hanks Anuku visits Zubby Michael (Photo)

Regina Daniels’ mother finally reacts to viral reports of…

Blogger claims Regina Daniels’ mother called out Chika Ike…

“As Laila was there to support your daughter, she also has…

BBNaija: Ozo retraces footsteps as he ignores Nengi to interact…

#BBNaija: With Kiddwaya and Prince evicted, see how viewers voted…

#BBNaija: Check out what Ozo and Nengi said after…

“Please pray for him” 9ice’s wife, Olasunkanmi Ajala cries out

Nigerian man sends N50k to lady on social media just to thank her…

Music executive, Soso Soberekon angrily smashes his expensive TV following Kiddwaya’s eviction (WATCH)

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
sosobrekon-breaks-tv-kiddwaya-eviction

Nigerian music executive and show promoter, Soso Soberekon angrily smashed his expensive television set, the moment Kiddwaya was evicted from the Big Brother Naija reality show.

soso-soberekon

Kiddwaya was on Sunday, September 13th, evicted from the ongoing Big Brother Naija reality TV show and Soberekon who is a Kiddwaya stan, found no better way to express his anger.

READ ALSO

#BBNaija: Nigerians don’t want to hear that your father is a…

#BBNaija: Check out what Ozo and Nengi said after…

Kidd’s eviction left lovers and fans of the housemate in shock as many did not anticipate his leaving.

 

Reacting to the news, Soberekon was spotted in a viral video throwing a metallic object on his Television after show host, Ebuka called Kiddwaya as the next housemate to be evicted.

Watch video below,

Although Kiddwaya’s eviction came as a shock to many, some fans believe that he saw it coming.

Recall that, few days ago the billionaire son revealed that he was already at the point where he wouldn’t bother if he gets evicted from the reality show.

Kidd disclosed this to Laycon in a conversation with him in the garden, he added that he feels like he has achieved a lot having spent about 8 weeks in the BBNaija lockdown house.

In his words,

“If I make it past the Sunday eviction or not, either way, I will be okay. There are so much to be thankful for and I will be equally grateful that I got this far.”

“I keep telling everyone that whether you stay till the end, you have to be proud of yourself for coming this far. I feel like I have achieved a lot just by being in this house and staying this long.” He added.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Actor Hanks Anuku visits Zubby Michael (Photo)

Regina Daniels’ mother finally reacts to viral reports of her threatening…

Blogger claims Regina Daniels’ mother called out Chika Ike over Ned Nwoko…

“As Laila was there to support your daughter, she also has to support her…

BBNaija: Ozo retraces footsteps as he ignores Nengi to interact with “his…

#BBNaija: With Kiddwaya and Prince evicted, see how viewers voted to save Ozo…

#BBNaija: Check out what Ozo and Nengi said after Kiddwaya’s eviction

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

BBNaija: “I have done liposuction, if you want to use it against me, use it…

Music executive, Soso Soberekon angrily smashes his expensive TV following…

Reactions as Wathoni couldn’t give the name of the hottest region in the…

Photos from John Mikel Obi’s twin daughters’ 5th birthday party

Nollywood veteran Prof. Ayobami Akinwale reportedly dead

#BBNaija: Lucy apologizes for saying Erica wouldn’t stand a chance if…

#BBNaija: Nigerians don’t want to hear that your father is a billionaire –…

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More