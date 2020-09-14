Music executive, Soso Soberekon angrily smashes his expensive TV following Kiddwaya’s eviction (WATCH)

Nigerian music executive and show promoter, Soso Soberekon angrily smashed his expensive television set, the moment Kiddwaya was evicted from the Big Brother Naija reality show.

Kiddwaya was on Sunday, September 13th, evicted from the ongoing Big Brother Naija reality TV show and Soberekon who is a Kiddwaya stan, found no better way to express his anger.

Kidd’s eviction left lovers and fans of the housemate in shock as many did not anticipate his leaving.

Reacting to the news, Soberekon was spotted in a viral video throwing a metallic object on his Television after show host, Ebuka called Kiddwaya as the next housemate to be evicted.

Watch video below,

Although Kiddwaya’s eviction came as a shock to many, some fans believe that he saw it coming.

Recall that, few days ago the billionaire son revealed that he was already at the point where he wouldn’t bother if he gets evicted from the reality show.

Kidd disclosed this to Laycon in a conversation with him in the garden, he added that he feels like he has achieved a lot having spent about 8 weeks in the BBNaija lockdown house.

In his words,