TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Magun: Lover glued to a soldier’s wife while they were…

Erica finally confirms Kiddwaya actually slept with her in the…

“If you love me, pray for me cause I might sleep and never…

#BBNaija: I want you more than the N85 million grand prize…

#BBNaija: There’s so much favour around Laycon – Nengi

“I went to BBNaija to promote my brand but luckily, God blessed…

#BBNaija: Brighto and Wathoni hook up after their eviction from…

#BBNaija: Samklef causes mixed reactions online as he shares…

Former BBNaija housemate, Khloe finally opens up on butt surgery…

Nigerian man harasses Nigerian lady for wearing a short dress in a foreign country (Video)

News
By Habeeb Bello
Nigerian-lady-harrassment

The video which is now going viral on social media showed the moment an unidentified Nigerian man ran into a Nigerian lady and began to verbally attack her for dressing the way she did.

The man asked her if her parents in Nigeria are aware she dresses the way she does in the said white man’s land.

The lady became angry after she noticed the man wouldn’t stop following her and recording her with a camera.

As the lady flared up, the Nigerian man then threatened to beat her up “as an elder brother”.

He also accused her of losing her “African morals” upon arriving in the country.

The visibly angry lady however dared the Nigerian man to try the same on a white lady.

When the man noticed his advice fell on deaf ears, he told her he would upload the video on Facebook so she can learn the hard way.

Watch the viral video below;

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial) on

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Magun: Lover glued to a soldier’s wife while they were having…

Erica finally confirms Kiddwaya actually slept with her in the Head of House…

“If you love me, pray for me cause I might sleep and never wake up”…

#BBNaija: I want you more than the N85 million grand prize – Ozo tells…

#BBNaija: There’s so much favour around Laycon – Nengi

“I went to BBNaija to promote my brand but luckily, God blessed me with…

#BBNaija: Brighto and Wathoni hook up after their eviction from the house…

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

Nigerian man harasses Nigerian lady for wearing a short dress in a foreign…

“Be proud of your hustle”- Young Nollywood actor advises as he opens…

Nigerians react as mother angrily pushes her baby off the bed after he threw up…

Cubana Chief priest takes his stance, ends relationship with his boss and…

#BBNaija: Reactions as Kiddwaya’s mum declared that her son cannot be…

“If you love me, pray for me cause I might sleep and never wake up”…

#BBNaija: “I am a war”- Dorathy reveals why she slept on the same…

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More