Nigerians demands that Erica be arrested by Police for threatening to kill Laycon

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
erica-laycon

Some Nigerians on social media want Big Brother Naija, Erica arrested by the Police after she threatened to kill Laycon on National TV.

The female housemate had gone wild on Laycon and some other housemates during and after the Saturday Night Party.

Speaking to Laycon, Erica called him unprintable names and accused him of riding on her fame after it was revealed that the rapper told other housemates she made several attempts to kiss him.

Erica threatened to kill Laycon and vowed to make him suffer for life.

Some social media users who are not taking the threat lightly are however calling on the Police to get the housemate arrested, irrespective of where she is at the moment.

See some reactions on Twitter:

My problem is when are they going to arrest Erica for all those death threats she made on National Tv against Laycon?
Abi nah so we go dey watch because the person wey made d threats no be Man…

 

Let’s imagine it was Laycon telling her all those hurtful words or threatened her Life By now, them for don arrest Laycon sef She fucking threatened his Life but it’s cool coz na woman or coz na Erica do am

*** This Twitter for dey burn at this very moment sef I swear na SARS for wake Laycon up from sleep with hot slaps!!!! Now them dey defend Erica, even UTI!!!!

Why are POLICE officers not banging on BBN’s door this morning to arrest Erica. According to Section 323 CRIMINAL CODE ACT. She needs to be in jail mehn 7 years.

