Teddy A and BamBam finally unveil the face of their daughter, Zendaya in adorable family portraits

Former BBNaija couple, Teddy A and Bambam have finally unveiled the face of their lovely daughter, Zendaya Folakemi Adenibuyan.

Bambam took to her Instagram page to show off her beautiful daughter Zendayya to the world and called on fans to follow her a new Instagram page opened for the 6-months-old charmer. In one of the unveiling post, Bambam wrote:

‘Hello everyone, I’m @zenadenibuyan can I splurge your timeline with pictures of me?’

In March 2020, the couple had announced the birth of their first child, Zendaya.

Teddy A posted his newborn daughter’s name along with the love emoji:

“Zendaya Folakemi Adenibuyan! ❤️”

See more photos below: