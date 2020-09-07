TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Few hours after her disqualification from the house, Erica gets…

#BBNaija: Ebuka, organisers snub Erica after disqualification

BBNaija: With Erica disqualified and Lucy evicted, check the…

#BBNaija: Drama as Erica pours water on HoH bed, says she regrets…

Laycon finally speaks on Erica’s disqualification

Erica’s fans,”Elites”set to raise a sum of 38.5…

#BBNaija: Your actions are beginning to piss me off – Nengi tells…

‘if you get disqualified, it will be hard for me to forgive…

#BBNaija: My father and mother made a mistake – Erica blames her…

Teddy A and BamBam finally unveil the face of their daughter, Zendaya in adorable family portraits

Entertainment
By San
Teddy A and BamBam finally unveil the face of their daughter, Zendaya in adorable family portraits

Former BBNaija couple, Teddy A and Bambam have finally unveiled the face of their lovely daughter, Zendaya Folakemi Adenibuyan.

Teddy A and BamBam finally unveil the face of their daughter, Zendaya in adorable family portraits

Bambam took to her Instagram page to show off her beautiful daughter Zendayya to the world and called on fans to follow her a new Instagram page opened for the 6-months-old charmer. In one of the unveiling post, Bambam wrote:

READ ALSO

Bambam Steps Out With Her Daughter, Zendaya In Beautiful…

Bambam shares challenges she has faced since she became a…

Teddy A and BamBam finally unveil the face of their daughter, Zendaya in adorable family portraits

‘Hello everyone, I’m @zenadenibuyan can I splurge your timeline with pictures of me?’

In March 2020, the couple had announced the birth of their first child, Zendaya.

Teddy A posted his newborn daughter’s name along with the love emoji:

“Zendaya Folakemi Adenibuyan! ❤️”

See more photos below:

Teddy A and BamBam finally unveil the face of their daughter, Zendaya in adorable family portraits Teddy A and BamBam finally unveil the face of their daughter, Zendaya in adorable family portraits Teddy A and BamBam finally unveil the face of their daughter, Zendaya in adorable family portraits

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Few hours after her disqualification from the house, Erica gets brand new…

#BBNaija: Ebuka, organisers snub Erica after disqualification

BBNaija: With Erica disqualified and Lucy evicted, check the votes Laycon got…

#BBNaija: Drama as Erica pours water on HoH bed, says she regrets picking Prince…

Laycon finally speaks on Erica’s disqualification

Erica’s fans,”Elites”set to raise a sum of 38.5 million as…

#BBNaija: Your actions are beginning to piss me off – Nengi tells Ozo

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

Mama Laycon speaks after Erica’s disqualification from BBNaija (Video)

#BBNaija: See first photos of Erica after her disqualification

BBNaija: Moment Kiddwaya pleaded with Big Brother to bring Erica back into the…

Teddy A and BamBam finally unveil the face of their daughter, Zendaya in…

See Laycon’s joyous reaction as he finally enters the luxurious HOH Lounge…

#BBNaija: TrikyTee emerges Head of House for the week; chooses Laycon as DHoH

Naira Marley Buys Car Worth N25 Million For 19-Year-Old Brother (Photos)

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More