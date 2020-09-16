The moment a final year student was forced to shave his beard after a lecturer rejected his look to his online project defence (video)

According to a video that has gone viral, a final year student of a University was forced to shave his beard after a lecturer at the university rejected his look to his online project defence recently.

He alongside other students appeared before a panel to defend the project they carried out as part of the requirements for them to graduate from the institution.

However, when he appeared for his defense, one of his lecturers stopped him, saying his full beard, was unacceptable. The lecturer mandated him to go back and shave the beards and then return for another defence.

The reports disclosed he went to shave his beards and returned for his defence.

