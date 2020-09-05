The moment Russians eat Okro soup and Eba for the first time (Video)

A video has gone viral on social media which was shared by Tochiphotos.

The video promoted the image of Nigeria and cultures in Russia.

Tochiphotos revealed the Okro soup was prepared and some Russians were asked to eat and tell what they think about the delicacy.

Tochiphotos disclosed that the Okra contained a small amount of pepper but they all still complained that it was too spicy.

They all loved it and said it would be perfect without pepper or just a small quantity.

Watch the video below to see their reaction and see what Russians think about okro soup and eba.