TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Mercy Johnson: ‘Husband snatcher’ turned celebrity wife of the…

Magun: Lover glued to a soldier’s wife while they were…

Why my marriage plans did not work out – Rita Dominic opens…

#BBNaija Fight: Dorathy becomes angry for the first time, blasts…

Erica finally confirms Kiddwaya actually slept with her in the…

#BBNaija: I want you more than the N85 million grand prize…

Reactions as photo of Ebuka chilling with Kiddwaya before BBNaija…

Erica and Kiddwaya’s relationship has no future –…

BBNaija: Actress Nkechi Blessing, a strong supporter of Laycon…

Uche Maduagwu reveals what some actresses do to survive in post-COVID era

Nollywood
By OluA

Controversial actor, Uche Maduagwu has dropped some details about what most Nollywood actresses do to survival in this post- COVID era.

According to Uche, who recently claimed via his instagram page that most Nollywood actresses are ASHAWO (prostitutes).

He said;

READ ALSO

Actor Uche Maduagwu exposes Nollywood Actresses who use…

‘You have the talent of Mercy Johnson, please come and…

“Ashawo no be work, but in #Nollywood, it’s fast becoming a post #Covid19 alternative survival occupation as 1 out of every 3 actresses is ashawo (prostitute) in Nigerias #film industry. @cnnafrica is really contributing to the promotion and growth of our #entertainment industry, but as other sector of our entertainment especially #music show a better sign of recovery from the near collapse that came as a result of #Coronavirus global pandemic, i am afraid our #movie industry will be left behind if these actresses refuse to let go of prostitution, how can you be having sex with your client at the back seat of a #car on a movie location?”

View this post on Instagram

#Ashawo no be work, but in #Nollywood, its fast becoming a post #Covid19 alternative survival occupation as 1 out of every 3 actresses is ashawo (prostitute) in Nigerias #film industry. @cnnafrica is really contributing to the promotion and growth of our #entertainment industry, but as other sector of our entertainment especially #music show a better sign of recovery from the near collapse that came as a result of #Coronavirus global pandemic, 😈i am afraid our #movie industry will be left behind if these actresses refuse to let go of prostitution, how can you be having sex with your client at the back seat of a #car on a movie location?🤷‍♂️#share #instagram

A post shared by Movie. Comedy. Naija.🇧🇫🇳🇬 (@uchemaduagwu) on

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Mercy Johnson: ‘Husband snatcher’ turned celebrity wife of the decade –…

Magun: Lover glued to a soldier’s wife while they were having…

Why my marriage plans did not work out – Rita Dominic opens up

#BBNaija Fight: Dorathy becomes angry for the first time, blasts Lucy for…

Erica finally confirms Kiddwaya actually slept with her in the Head of House…

#BBNaija: I want you more than the N85 million grand prize – Ozo tells…

Reactions as photo of Ebuka chilling with Kiddwaya before BBNaija surfaces…

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

Uche Maduagwu reveals what some actresses do to survive in post-COVID era

Nigerian couple welcome baby girl, 18 years after their first child (Photos)

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, his wife and two daughters test positive…

I don’t want to lead you on, I am yet to make up my mind about you” – Kiddwaya…

“I love you isn’t in what you say but do,” Nigerian man says, reveals what he…

Naira Marley splashes millions of Naira on a luxury car(video)

Erica tried kissing Laycon, I told her – Praise reveals (Video)

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More