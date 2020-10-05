Adeboye curses terrorist and their sponsors in Nigeria

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Olabisi Jonathan
sponsors of terrorism in Nigeria will not see 2021

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on Sunday decreed that all terrorists and their sponsors will die before 2021.

The eminent cleric made the solemn declaration during the Thanksgiving Sunday Service at the Throne of Grace Church in Lagos.

Adeboye also reassured Nigerians that the Almighty God will wage war against the lions that want to suffocate us as a nation and bears that come in sheep clothing to hug us to death.

In his prayer, he said: “Where they say there is no way, God will arise and make a way for Nigeria and everyone. Any form of stagnation in Nigeria will come to an end and every terrorist and their sponsors will not see the New Year in Jesus’ Name, Amen.”

Claiming that God has given the country victory over the Coronavirus pandemic, Adeboye enjoined everyone to always praise God at all times.

He said: “Just like the wall of Jericho  was brought down with praise, we should shout Hallelujah in the next seven days for massive victory in our lives.”

“We also pray that God will help us to be united and let our tomorrow be alright.”

The RCCG General Overseer, who took his reading from the book of Psalms 68: 1 to 4, also said: “God will fight for us, arise and make a way where there is no way.

