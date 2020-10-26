“Africa Is Plagued With Wicked Leaders” – Actress Rita Edochie Reacts To Discovered COVID-19 Palliatives

Veteran Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie has blasted Nigerian politicians and the government for reportedly hoarding COVID-19 palliatives in private warehouses to be used for their personal political gains.

Reacting to viral videos of Nigerians having a mad rush for food items across the country, Rita Edochie lamented that Africa is plagued with evil leaders.

According to the revered thespian, she used her hard-earned money to buy COVID-19 relief items and shared it with her fellow brothers and sisters yet the politicians used the government money to procure the palliatives and hid it from the people to die of hunger.

She wrote;