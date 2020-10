Hackers collective Anonymous Friday hacked the Twitter account of the National Broadcasting Commission in an apparent support for the ongoing #EndSARS protests, The Guardian reports.

“We #Anonymous will continue supporting Nigerians,” the hackers said in a message posted to NBC’s handle.

Protests broke out in different cities in Nigeria to demand an end to Special Anti-Robbery Squad, accused of extrajudicial killings, kidnappings, extortion and intimidation.